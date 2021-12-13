S. Korean Bond Yields on Dec. 13, 2021
All News 16:33 December 13, 2021
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.328 1.329 -0.1
2-year TB 1.692 1.708 -1.6
3-year TB 1.790 1.805 -1.5
10-year TB 2.169 2.201 -3.2
2-year MSB 1.703 1.726 -2.3
3-year CB (AA-) 2.402 2.399 +0.3
91-day CD 1.270 1.270 0.0
