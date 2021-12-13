DP presidential candidate Lee vows to propel main stock bourse to 5,000 point range
SEOUL, Dec. 13 (Yonhap) -- Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung vowed Monday to help propel the country's main KOSPI stock bourse to the 5,000 point range by eradicating stock fraud.
"If I am elected president, I will open up an era of the stock price index in the 5,000 point range by thoroughly punishing stock manipulators and perpetrators of fund fraud," Lee said in a campaign speech in Pohang, 370 kilometers southeast of Seoul.
Currently, the KOSPI is hovering around 3,000.
"The reason why the country's stock market is undervalued is there are many people who manipulate or play tricks on it," he said in what is widely seen as criticism over the alleged implication in a stock manipulation case by Kim Keon-hee, wife of the main opposition party's presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 7,102 new COVID-19 cases; critical cases at record high of 857: KDCA
-
High school student to file constitutional petition against COVID-19 vaccine pass system
-
(LEAD) Booster shots for adults can be given 3 months after primary vaccination: PM
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's total population to fall for first time this year: agency
-
Moon says U.S., China, N. Korea agree in principle on end-of-war declaration
-
Nearly 70 pct of public say 'living with COVID-19' scheme raised health risk: poll
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases surpass 7,000 for 1st time: PM
-
Couple sentenced to 30-yr prison terms for abusing, starving 8-yr-old daughter to death
-
High-school student files constitutional petition against vaccine pass expansion
-
(2nd LD) Moon calls for speeding up booster shots as deaths hit daily record high of 80
-
Moon says U.S., China, N. Korea agree in principle on end-of-war declaration
-
2 U.S. soldiers given suspended jail terms for smuggling cannabis
-
New COVID-19 cases below 6,000 for 1st time in 6 days; critical cases remain high
-
(URGENT) Moon says U.S., China, N. Korea agree in principle on end-of-war declaration
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases below 6,000 for 1st time in 6 days; critical cases remain high