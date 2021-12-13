Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
-----------------
COVID-19 vaccine pass system causes inconvenience for businesses, customers on 1st day
SEOUL -- Cafe and restaurant owners and customers alike voiced complaints Monday as the government began enforcing the COVID-19 vaccine pass system in earnest in an effort to curb the spread of the virus.
Following a one-week trial period, the country officially began its vaccine pass system Monday, requiring all visitors to cafes and restaurants to present a certificate proving they have completed their COVID-19 vaccination or tested negative.
-----------------
(LEAD) Seoul stocks retreat for 2nd day ahead of FOMC meeting
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks retreated for a second straight session Monday as investors took to the sidelines ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting later this week. The Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) lost 8.57 points, or 0.28 percent, to close at 3,001.66 points.
-----------------
Comedian Yoo Jae-suk tests positive for COVID-19
SEOUL -- Yoo Jae-suk, a famous comedian and emcee of TV variety shows, tested positive for the new coronavirus Monday, although he is fully vaccinated, his talent agency said.
Yoo was confirmed to have the virus after receiving the second polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test in the morning, Antenna said.
-----------------
Protester throws eggs at DP candidate Lee near THAAD base in Seongju
SEONGJU -- Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung on Monday was attacked with eggs by a protester opposing the U.S. THAAD anti-missile system in the central county of Seongju while campaigning.
The male protester threw two eggs at Lee from across a road while the candidate was heading toward a fruit farm in the county, 217 kilometers southeast of Seoul, as part of his campaign in the region.
-----------------
DP presidential candidate Lee vows to propel main stock bourse to 5,000 point range
SEOUL -- Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung vowed Monday to help propel the country's main KOSPI stock bourse to the 5,000 point range by eradicating stock fraud.
"If I am elected president, I will open up an era of the stock price index in the 5,000 point range by thoroughly punishing stock manipulators and perpetrators of fund fraud," Lee said in a campaign speech in Pohang, 370 kilometers southeast of Seoul.
-----------------
Police again draw fire for inadequate response to stalking case
SEOUL -- Police have again come under fire for their inadequate handling of a recent stalking case, which eventually led to one death and one serious injury in Seoul.
A ranking official of the National Police Agency (NPA) on Monday admitted apparent misjudgment by a local police station, which failed on Tuesday of last week to detain a stalker accused of abducting and sexually assaulting his former girlfriend for unclear reasons.
-----------------
(LEAD) Ven. Seongpa elected Supreme Patriarch of Jogye Order
SEOUL -- Ven. Seongpa was chosen to be the spiritual leader of the Jogye Order, South Korea's largest Buddhist sect, on Monday.
The 82-year-old priest is to start his five-year term as the 15th Supreme Patriarch on March 25 when current leader Ven. Jinje's second five-year term ends, the Jogye Order said.
(END)
-
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 7,102 new COVID-19 cases; critical cases at record high of 857: KDCA
-
High school student to file constitutional petition against COVID-19 vaccine pass system
-
(LEAD) Booster shots for adults can be given 3 months after primary vaccination: PM
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's total population to fall for first time this year: agency
-
Moon says U.S., China, N. Korea agree in principle on end-of-war declaration
-
Nearly 70 pct of public say 'living with COVID-19' scheme raised health risk: poll
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases surpass 7,000 for 1st time: PM
-
Couple sentenced to 30-yr prison terms for abusing, starving 8-yr-old daughter to death
-
High-school student files constitutional petition against vaccine pass expansion
-
(2nd LD) Moon calls for speeding up booster shots as deaths hit daily record high of 80
-
Moon says U.S., China, N. Korea agree in principle on end-of-war declaration
-
2 U.S. soldiers given suspended jail terms for smuggling cannabis
-
New COVID-19 cases below 6,000 for 1st time in 6 days; critical cases remain high
-
(URGENT) Moon says U.S., China, N. Korea agree in principle on end-of-war declaration
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases below 6,000 for 1st time in 6 days; critical cases remain high