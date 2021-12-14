Korean-language dailies

-- Vaccine pass system error causes confusion, gov't to halt imposing fines (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Education ministry recommended universities draw up 'two versions' of successful applicant lists after court invalidates bioscience CSAT question: sources (Kookmin Daily)

-- Bed shortages at hospitals stoke fears of possible collapse of medical system (Donga Ilbo)

-- Gov't warns of penalty for not using vaccine pass, but app goes down due to system overload (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Fast spread of virus presses gov't to consider tightening distancing rules (Segye Times)

-- 'Vaccine pass' system error causes annoyance on first day of introduction (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Cutback of 3,000 treatment centers results in bed shortages for critically ill COVID-19 patients (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- 'Vaccine pass' system failure angers people (Hankyoreh)

-- 'Vaccine pass' system collapses on first day of introduction (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Young people have bought three times more lottery tickets since pandemic began: data (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- S. Korea launches process to join CPTPP (Korea Economic Daily)

