(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Dec. 14)

Given South Korea's economic relations with China, the Moon administration may have found a diplomatic boycott very awkward. Yet Moon showed his diplomatic card too early rather than maintaining strategic ambiguity. Moon went too far, considering the way Japan has dealt with the same diplomatic dilemma. No Japanese leader has made clear Tokyo's position on a boycott of the Games. News reports have said that the government decided to send a lawmaker who served as head of the Tokyo Organizing Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games. That's a top-caliber diplomatic decision for a country to comply with the boycott and save China's face too.