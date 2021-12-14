'Squid Game' earns three nominations at Golden Globes
SEOUL, Dec. 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's sensational survival drama "Squid Game" has been nominated in three categories, including the best TV drama series, at the 79th annual Golden Globe Awards.
According to the nominations announced by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) on Monday (U.S. time), the Netflix original was listed in the categories -- Best TV Series-Drama, Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Series-Drama and Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role on TV.
"Squid Game" will compete for the best TV drama series prize with "Lupin," "The Morning Show," "Pose" and "Succession."
Its lead Lee Jung-jae was up for best TV actor in a drama series with Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong of "Succession," Billy Porter of "Pose" and Omar Sy of "Lupin."
In the best supporting actor in TV, O Yeong-su was also included as a contender, along with Billy Crudup and Mark Duplass of "The Morning Show," Kieran Culkin of "Succession" and Brett Goldstein of "Ted Lasso."
It is the first time that a South Korean TV show has earned a nod from the Golden Globes, which has been regarded as an important bellwether for the upcoming Academy Awards. The annual awards show has been mired in a controversy over its lack of diversity in its membership, facing a boycott from top studios and stars in Hollywood.
On the motion picture side, the Oscar-winning "Parasite" won the best foreign language film, now renamed the best non-English language film, in 2020.
The winners of the Golden Globes will be unveiled Jan. 9.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
