Tuesday's weather forecast

09:05 December 14, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 14 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 07/-1 Sunny 60

Incheon 09/01 Sunny 60

Suwon 08/-2 Sunny 60

Cheongju 07/-2 Cloudy 30

Daejeon 07/-3 Cloudy 30

Chuncheon 04/-6 Cloudy 40

Gangneung 10/02 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 08/-2 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 09/-2 Sunny 20

Jeju 13/06 Cloudy 0

Daegu 09/-3 Sunny 20

Busan 10/00 Sunny 0

