Tuesday's weather forecast
SEOUL, Dec. 14 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 07/-1 Sunny 60
Incheon 09/01 Sunny 60
Suwon 08/-2 Sunny 60
Cheongju 07/-2 Cloudy 30
Daejeon 07/-3 Cloudy 30
Chuncheon 04/-6 Cloudy 40
Gangneung 10/02 Cloudy 20
Jeonju 08/-2 Cloudy 30
Gwangju 09/-2 Sunny 20
Jeju 13/06 Cloudy 0
Daegu 09/-3 Sunny 20
Busan 10/00 Sunny 0
