Genesis to launch new G90 sedan next year
SEOUL, Dec. 14 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. said Tuesday it will launch the all-new G90 sedan under its independent Genesis brand in the domestic market early next year to prop up sales amid the extended pandemic.
Hyundai Motor, South Korea's biggest carmaker, said it will receive preorders for the G90 flagship sedan starting Friday.
The G90 is a fully revamped model following its face-lift in 2018. It comes with a 3.5-liter turbocharged gasoline engine and an eight-speed automatic transmission, the company said in a statement.
The model is priced at 90 million won (US$76,000) and its long-wheelbase version sells at 166 million won, it said.
Under the brand's design philosophy of Athletic Elegance, the new G90 features an extension of Genesis' "two-line" design with two sets of lights in the front and rear.
The model has a short front overhang with a long clamshell hood that spans the entire width of the car. Its front exterior consists of a new crest grille and sleek two-line lamps located on both sides of the grille.
The sides are almost completely devoid of adornment, with a parabolic line that runs from the front to the rear, while in the rear, there are separate rows of light emitting diode (LED) bars stretching across the entire width of the bumper and tailgate.
The G90 elongated model is 19 centimeters longer than the G90 standard model, and this allows for more spacious rear seats.
With the G90, Genesis aims to strengthen its presence in the global luxury sedan market.
The Genesis lineup is composed of the electric GV60, the GV80 and GV70 SUVs, and the G90, G80, electric G80 and G70 sedans.
