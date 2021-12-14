LG Energy Solution joins hands with Siemens on smart factory technologies
SEOUL, Dec. 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korean battery maker LG Energy Solution Ltd. said Tuesday it has signed a deal with Siemens Korea to work together to turn its battery plants into smart factories to upgrade the manufacturing process.
Under the memorandum of understanding, LG Energy Solution will adopt the German industrial solutions provider's software and other technologies to build an "intelligent manufacturing system," LG said in a press release.
Intelligent manufacturing, or smart manufacturing, refers to a system equipped to optimize production and enable quality and process control for products using advanced information technologies, such as data analysis and machine learning.
LG Energy Solution said it will start with the production line run by the joint venture with General Motors Co. in Tennessee, the United States, and plans to expand the smart system to other production facilities down the road.
The smart factory system will help the company advance its digital innovation in a way that will further enhance the battery manufacturing technologies and production efficiency, LG Energy Solution said.
Attending the signing event were LG Energy Solution CEO Kwon Young-soo and Cedrik Neike, CEO of Siemens' Digital Industries division.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Moon says U.S., China, N. Korea agree in principle on end-of-war declaration
-
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 7,102 new COVID-19 cases; critical cases at record high of 857: KDCA
-
High school student to file constitutional petition against COVID-19 vaccine pass system
-
(LEAD) Booster shots for adults can be given 3 months after primary vaccination: PM
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's total population to fall for first time this year: agency
-
Nearly 70 pct of public say 'living with COVID-19' scheme raised health risk: poll
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases surpass 7,000 for 1st time: PM
-
Couple sentenced to 30-yr prison terms for abusing, starving 8-yr-old daughter to death
-
High-school student files constitutional petition against vaccine pass expansion
-
(2nd LD) Moon calls for speeding up booster shots as deaths hit daily record high of 80
-
Moon says U.S., China, N. Korea agree in principle on end-of-war declaration
-
2 U.S. soldiers given suspended jail terms for smuggling cannabis
-
S. Korea to supply 30 units of K-9 howitzer to Australia under 930 billion-won deal
-
Comedian Yoo Jae-suk tests positive for COVID-19
-
(LEAD) 3 killed after explosion at Yeosu chemical factory