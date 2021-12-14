Go to Contents Go to Navigation

LG Energy Solution joins hands with Siemens on smart factory technologies

All News 09:32 December 14, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korean battery maker LG Energy Solution Ltd. said Tuesday it has signed a deal with Siemens Korea to work together to turn its battery plants into smart factories to upgrade the manufacturing process.

Under the memorandum of understanding, LG Energy Solution will adopt the German industrial solutions provider's software and other technologies to build an "intelligent manufacturing system," LG said in a press release.

Intelligent manufacturing, or smart manufacturing, refers to a system equipped to optimize production and enable quality and process control for products using advanced information technologies, such as data analysis and machine learning.

LG Energy Solution said it will start with the production line run by the joint venture with General Motors Co. in Tennessee, the United States, and plans to expand the smart system to other production facilities down the road.

The smart factory system will help the company advance its digital innovation in a way that will further enhance the battery manufacturing technologies and production efficiency, LG Energy Solution said.

Attending the signing event were LG Energy Solution CEO Kwon Young-soo and Cedrik Neike, CEO of Siemens' Digital Industries division.

(From L to R) LG Energy Solution CPO Kim Myung-hwan and CEO Kwon Young-soo pose for a photo with Siemens' Digital Industries division CEO Cedrik Neike and Factory Automation CEO Rainer Brehm, in this photo provided by LG Energy Solution on Dec. 14, 2021. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

