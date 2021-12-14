New COVID-19 cases below 6,000 for 2nd day; critical cases and deaths at record highs
SEOUL, Dec. 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases stayed below 6,000 for the second straight day Tuesday but critical cases and deaths hit record highs amid concerns over the spread of the new omicron variant.
The country added 5,567 new COVID-19 infections, including 5,525 local cases, raising the total caseload to 528,652, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
Daily infections soared to a record high of 7,174 cases on Wednesday and remained above 7,000 for the following two days. The daily caseload fell to 5,817 on Monday after reporting 6,976 on Saturday and 6,688 on Sunday.
The number of critically ill COVID-19 patients hit a record high of 906. Deaths from the pandemic also marked a fresh record of 94, bringing the death toll to 4,387. The fatality rate stood at 0.83 percent, the KDCA said.
The public health agency has confirmed five more omicron cases, raising the total to 119.
