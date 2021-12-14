Military reports 40 more COVID-19 cases
All News 10:14 December 14, 2021
SEOUL, Dec. 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military on Tuesday reported 40 additional COVID-19 cases, including 35 breakthrough infections, raising the total caseload among its personnel to 2,777.
Of the new cases, 15 people are from the Army, 13 from the Air Force, four from the Navy, and seven from units under the direct control of the defense ministry, officials said. An officer from the ministry was also infected.
Currently, 308 military personnel are under treatment. Of the total military caseload, 1,016 are breakthrough cases.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
Moon says U.S., China, N. Korea agree in principle on end-of-war declaration
-
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 7,102 new COVID-19 cases; critical cases at record high of 857: KDCA
-
High school student to file constitutional petition against COVID-19 vaccine pass system
-
(LEAD) Booster shots for adults can be given 3 months after primary vaccination: PM
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's total population to fall for first time this year: agency
Most Saved
-
Nearly 70 pct of public say 'living with COVID-19' scheme raised health risk: poll
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases surpass 7,000 for 1st time: PM
-
Couple sentenced to 30-yr prison terms for abusing, starving 8-yr-old daughter to death
-
High-school student files constitutional petition against vaccine pass expansion
-
(2nd LD) Moon calls for speeding up booster shots as deaths hit daily record high of 80
-
Moon says U.S., China, N. Korea agree in principle on end-of-war declaration
-
2 U.S. soldiers given suspended jail terms for smuggling cannabis
-
S. Korea to supply 30 units of K-9 howitzer to Australia under 930 billion-won deal
-
(2nd LD) Moon says S. Korea not considering diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics
-
Comedian Yoo Jae-suk tests positive for COVID-19