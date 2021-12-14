Delinquency ratio on banks' loans edges up in October
SEOUL, Dec. 14 (Yonhap) -- The delinquency ratio on loans extended by banks in South Korea edged up in October from a month earlier, the financial watchdog said Tuesday.
The delinquency ratio on banks' won-denominated loans stood at 0.25 percent as of end-October, up 0.01 percentage point from a month earlier, according to preliminary data from the Financial Supervisory Service.
The ratio was measured based on loans one month or longer overdue in principal and interest payment.
The delinquency ratio on household loans also edged up 0.01 percentage point on-month to 0.18 percent in October the data showed. The ratio on home-backed loans remained unchanged at 0.11 percent.
The ratio on corporate loans stood at 0.3 percent in October, up 0.01 percentage point from a month earlier, the data showed.
