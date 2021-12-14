Property investment platform operator Kasa attracts 19 bln won
SEOUL, Dec. 14 (Yonhap) -- Kasa Korea Co., operator of a digital property investment platform, said Tuesday that it has attracted 19 billion won (US$16 million) from six investors to enhance security for trading and other necessary infrastructure.
The investment, from investors including PGS Partners, WeMade, Arche Investment and Yuanta Investment, raised the total funds Kasa Korea has received to about 40 billion won, according to Kasa Korea.
The fintech startup said it will use 19 billion won to enhance the security system and build other necessary infrastructure for the operation of its platform.
Kasa Korea launched a digital securities exchange for commercial real estate in September last year, allowing people to trade digital asset-based securities based on commercial properties. Investors can receive monthly rents and earn capital gains when a property is sold.
Kasa Korea has sold out three digital DABS since December last year and plans to trade its fourth DABS next month. It is preparing to open a property investment exchange in Singapore in the first half of next year.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Moon says U.S., China, N. Korea agree in principle on end-of-war declaration
-
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 7,102 new COVID-19 cases; critical cases at record high of 857: KDCA
-
High school student to file constitutional petition against COVID-19 vaccine pass system
-
(LEAD) Booster shots for adults can be given 3 months after primary vaccination: PM
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's total population to fall for first time this year: agency
-
Nearly 70 pct of public say 'living with COVID-19' scheme raised health risk: poll
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases surpass 7,000 for 1st time: PM
-
Couple sentenced to 30-yr prison terms for abusing, starving 8-yr-old daughter to death
-
High-school student files constitutional petition against vaccine pass expansion
-
(2nd LD) Moon calls for speeding up booster shots as deaths hit daily record high of 80
-
Moon says U.S., China, N. Korea agree in principle on end-of-war declaration
-
2 U.S. soldiers given suspended jail terms for smuggling cannabis
-
S. Korea to supply 30 units of K-9 howitzer to Australia under 930 billion-won deal
-
Comedian Yoo Jae-suk tests positive for COVID-19
-
(LEAD) 3 killed after explosion at Yeosu chemical factory