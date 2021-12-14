Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea's ICT exports hit new monthly high in Nov.

All News 11:00 December 14, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports of information and communication technology (ICT) products touched a new monthly high in November on brisk global demand for chips and displays, data showed Tuesday.

Outbound shipments of ICT products reached US$21.49 billion last month, up 30 percent from a year earlier, according to the data from the from the Ministry of Science and ICT.

The November tally represents the largest-ever monthly amount and the 18th consecutive month of on-year gains since June last year.

ICT imports stood at $12.76 billion last month, up 23.1 percent from the previous year, resulting in a trade surplus of $8.73 billion in the sector.

Chips and displays bolstered the country's ICT exports in November, with semiconductor shipments surging 39.5 percent on-year to $12.09 billion, passing the $10 billion level for the seventh consecutive month.

Display exports swelled 11.3 percent on-year to $2.43 billion, and overseas shipments of mobile phones surged 17 percent to $1.48 billion.

By destination, shipments to China, South Korea's largest trading partner, and Hong Kong jumped 30.4 percent on-year to $10.06 billion.

Exports to Vietnam rose 24.7 percent to $3.53 billion, with those to the United States advancing 34.7 percent to $2.49 billion and those to the European Union spiking 26.3 percent to $1.27 billion, the data showed.

In November, South Korea's overall exports shot up 32.1 percent on-year to a record $60.44 billion thanks to strong global demand for chips and petrochemical products, extending their gains to 13 consecutive months.

This undated file photo shows cargo containers stacked at a port in Busan, 453 kilometers southeast of Seoul. (Yonhap)


(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!