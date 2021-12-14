(LEAD) Moon seeks Australia's continued support for Korean Peninsula peace
(ATTN: UPDATES with comments on Korean Peninsula peace in paras 1 and 6; CHANGES headline)
SYDNEY/SEOUL, Dec. 14 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in met with Australia's opposition leader on Tuesday and asked for the country's continued support for Seoul's efforts to bring lasting peace to the Korean Peninsula.
Moon and Anthony Albanese of the Australian Labor Party met in Sydney during the president's ongoing four-day state visit to the country.
Moon noted that he and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison agreed the previous day to elevate the bilateral relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership and expressed hope for strengthened cooperation in future high-tech industries, among other areas.
He also asked that the Labor Party take an interest in and support the Korean community's settlement and growth in Australia.
Welcoming Moon, Albanese pledged to actively cooperate to further develop the two countries' relations based on their shared values of democracy and a market economy.
He conveyed Australia's respect for Seoul's efforts until now to foster peace on the Korean Peninsula and expressed his enthusiastic support for the campaign for denuclearization and peace.
Moon is scheduled to meet with local businesspeople later Tuesday to discuss ways to secure stable supply chains of raw materials and critical minerals.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Moon says U.S., China, N. Korea agree in principle on end-of-war declaration
-
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 7,102 new COVID-19 cases; critical cases at record high of 857: KDCA
-
High school student to file constitutional petition against COVID-19 vaccine pass system
-
(LEAD) Booster shots for adults can be given 3 months after primary vaccination: PM
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's total population to fall for first time this year: agency
-
Nearly 70 pct of public say 'living with COVID-19' scheme raised health risk: poll
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases surpass 7,000 for 1st time: PM
-
Couple sentenced to 30-yr prison terms for abusing, starving 8-yr-old daughter to death
-
High-school student files constitutional petition against vaccine pass expansion
-
(2nd LD) Moon calls for speeding up booster shots as deaths hit daily record high of 80
-
Moon says U.S., China, N. Korea agree in principle on end-of-war declaration
-
2 U.S. soldiers given suspended jail terms for smuggling cannabis
-
4.9-magnitude earthquake strikes off Jeju Island
-
S. Korea to supply 30 units of K-9 howitzer to Australia under 930 billion-won deal
-
(LEAD) 3 killed after explosion at Yeosu chemical factory