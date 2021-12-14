N. Korea urges farmers with high yields to share experiences amid food shortages
By Choi Soo-hyang
SEOUL, Dec. 14 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's main newspaper on Tuesday called on farmers to learn from those who achieved high yields this year as part of efforts to boost the country's crop output in the face of chronic food shortages.
The Rodong Sinmun said many farmers achieved good results thanks to their commitment to "stable and continuous development" in the first year of the country's five-year economic plan.
In January, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un held a rare party congress and unveiled a five-year development scheme after admitting to a failure in his previous plan amid crippling sanctions and a protracted border closure due to COVID-19.
"We cannot accelerate our push to accomplish decisions made at the party congress with just limited number of groups and farmers getting ahead," the newspaper said. "Only when all workers actively accept experiences shared by those with high yields can there be an important guarantee for great outcome in the second year of the five-year plan."
North Korea is going through chronic food shortages with around 1 million tons of foods falling short every year. The coronavirus-driven border lockdown is believed to have taken a toll on its already substandard food situation.
The Food and Agriculture Organization's December report said North Korea was among 44 countries requiring external assistance for food with a large portion of its population estimated to be suffering from low levels of food consumption.
Yet the United Nations has excluded North Korea from its global humanitarian assistance plan for 2022, marking the second year in a row it has made such a decision.
The move came as North Korea is maintaining strict border control to stave off the coronavirus, prompting international organization staff members necessary for on-site monitoring and assessment to leave the country.
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
