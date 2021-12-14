SKNetworks 5,040 UP 10

Daesang 23,250 UP 300

DongkukStlMill 16,000 DN 300

Hyundai M&F INS 24,550 UP 150

TaihanElecWire 1,865 DN 60

SamsungF&MIns 210,000 DN 500

HANALL BIOPHARMA 20,400 DN 150

Kogas 37,650 DN 300

Hanwha 32,350 DN 450

SK hynix 121,000 DN 500

Youngpoong 660,000 DN 1,000

DB HiTek 70,300 DN 700

CJ 85,500 UP 700

LX INT 25,400 0

HyundaiEng&Const 48,950 DN 500

CUCKOO HOMESYS 38,500 DN 900

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 102,000 UP 2,200

ShinhanGroup 37,200 UP 100

HITEJINRO 30,400 DN 250

Yuhan 64,000 UP 700

SLCORP 30,700 DN 650

CJ LOGISTICS 131,500 DN 2,500

DOOSAN 113,000 DN 2,500

DL 62,500 DN 600

HANKOOK & COMPANY 15,900 DN 100

KIA CORP. 85,300 DN 700

BoryungPharm 15,500 DN 350

BukwangPharm 13,300 UP 250

ILJIN MATERIALS 120,500 0

Daewoong 30,800 DN 500

TaekwangInd 992,000 UP 20,000

SSANGYONGCNE 7,800 DN 90

KAL 29,000 DN 300

YUNGJIN PHARM 5,180 DN 120

LG Corp. 80,500 DN 6,400

POSCO CHEMICAL 145,000 UP 500

KCC 311,000 DN 5,000

SKBP 102,500 0

ORION Holdings 16,000 UP 50

AmoreG 45,450 UP 200

(MORE)