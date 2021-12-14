KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Dec. 14 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
SKNetworks 5,040 UP 10
Daesang 23,250 UP 300
DongkukStlMill 16,000 DN 300
Hyundai M&F INS 24,550 UP 150
TaihanElecWire 1,865 DN 60
SamsungF&MIns 210,000 DN 500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 20,400 DN 150
Kogas 37,650 DN 300
Hanwha 32,350 DN 450
SK hynix 121,000 DN 500
Youngpoong 660,000 DN 1,000
DB HiTek 70,300 DN 700
CJ 85,500 UP 700
LX INT 25,400 0
HyundaiEng&Const 48,950 DN 500
CUCKOO HOMESYS 38,500 DN 900
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 102,000 UP 2,200
ShinhanGroup 37,200 UP 100
HITEJINRO 30,400 DN 250
Yuhan 64,000 UP 700
SLCORP 30,700 DN 650
CJ LOGISTICS 131,500 DN 2,500
DOOSAN 113,000 DN 2,500
DL 62,500 DN 600
HANKOOK & COMPANY 15,900 DN 100
KIA CORP. 85,300 DN 700
BoryungPharm 15,500 DN 350
BukwangPharm 13,300 UP 250
ILJIN MATERIALS 120,500 0
Daewoong 30,800 DN 500
TaekwangInd 992,000 UP 20,000
SSANGYONGCNE 7,800 DN 90
KAL 29,000 DN 300
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,180 DN 120
LG Corp. 80,500 DN 6,400
POSCO CHEMICAL 145,000 UP 500
KCC 311,000 DN 5,000
SKBP 102,500 0
ORION Holdings 16,000 UP 50
AmoreG 45,450 UP 200
