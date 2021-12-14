Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2

All News 15:40 December 14, 2021

HyundaiMtr 211,000 UP 2,000
NEXENTIRE 6,860 DN 20
CHONGKUNDANG 115,500 UP 1,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 78,400 DN 1,100
HYUNDAI STEEL 42,250 DN 100
Shinsegae 248,500 DN 6,500
Nongshim 313,000 UP 9,500
SGBC 75,600 DN 600
Hyosung 100,000 DN 500
LOTTE 30,750 DN 300
GCH Corp 26,900 UP 300
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,320 DN 70
DB INSURANCE 56,700 DN 600
SamsungElec 77,000 UP 200
NHIS 13,350 DN 50
DongwonInd 226,000 UP 2,500
Ottogi 467,000 UP 10,000
SK Discovery 47,150 UP 150
LS 53,400 DN 500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES101000 DN5000
GC Corp 230,000 0
GS E&C 41,100 0
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 680,000 DN 23,000
KPIC 201,000 DN 500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 9,100 DN 80
SKC 181,000 UP 1,500
GS Retail 30,800 UP 50
POSCO 288,500 UP 1,500
LotteChilsung 129,500 DN 500
MERITZ SECU 5,060 DN 140
HtlShilla 76,600 DN 500
Hanmi Science 56,200 UP 200
SamsungElecMech 178,000 DN 3,000
Hanssem 92,300 UP 700
KSOE 97,200 DN 1,100
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 36,550 DN 150
MS IND 29,700 DN 200
OCI 110,000 DN 4,500
LS ELECTRIC 53,700 DN 700
KorZinc 513,000 UP 7,000
(MORE)

