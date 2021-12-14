KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
SamsungHvyInd 5,760 0
HyundaiMipoDock 72,000 DN 800
IS DONGSEO 43,850 DN 450
S-Oil 88,300 UP 100
LG Innotek 302,500 DN 10,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 233,500 UP 5,000
HMM 28,400 UP 150
HYUNDAI WIA 77,200 DN 700
KumhoPetrochem 188,000 DN 2,000
Mobis 244,000 DN 3,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 46,350 DN 1,050
S-1 76,000 UP 900
ZINUS 80,200 UP 400
Hanchem 318,500 UP 3,500
DWS 51,700 UP 200
KEPCO 21,600 DN 150
SamsungSecu 49,500 UP 50
KG DONGBU STL 10,950 DN 200
SKTelecom 56,200 UP 200
SNT MOTIV 46,400 DN 400
HyundaiElev 41,350 UP 200
SAMSUNG SDS 157,500 DN 500
KOREA AEROSPACE 29,400 UP 50
KUMHOTIRE 4,410 DN 80
Hanon Systems 13,750 DN 50
SK 262,000 DN 3,000
ShinpoongPharm 32,950 DN 1,250
Handsome 36,900 DN 500
Asiana Airlines 19,650 DN 250
COWAY 76,400 DN 200
LOTTE SHOPPING 89,600 0
IBK 11,050 UP 50
LG Uplus 14,000 0
PanOcean 5,610 DN 80
DSME 23,700 DN 450
HDSINFRA 7,310 DN 50
DWEC 6,040 DN 70
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 20,750 UP 50
CJ CheilJedang 392,000 UP 14,000
KT 31,050 DN 50
(MORE)
-
Moon says U.S., China, N. Korea agree in principle on end-of-war declaration
-
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 7,102 new COVID-19 cases; critical cases at record high of 857: KDCA
-
High school student to file constitutional petition against COVID-19 vaccine pass system
-
(LEAD) Booster shots for adults can be given 3 months after primary vaccination: PM
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's total population to fall for first time this year: agency
-
Nearly 70 pct of public say 'living with COVID-19' scheme raised health risk: poll
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases surpass 7,000 for 1st time: PM
-
Couple sentenced to 30-yr prison terms for abusing, starving 8-yr-old daughter to death
-
High-school student files constitutional petition against vaccine pass expansion
-
(2nd LD) Moon calls for speeding up booster shots as deaths hit daily record high of 80
-
Moon says U.S., China, N. Korea agree in principle on end-of-war declaration
-
2 U.S. soldiers given suspended jail terms for smuggling cannabis
-
4.9-magnitude earthquake strikes off Jeju Island
-
S. Korea to supply 30 units of K-9 howitzer to Australia under 930 billion-won deal
-
(LEAD) 3 killed after explosion at Yeosu chemical factory