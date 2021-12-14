KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
DongwonF&B 196,000 UP 1,500
NCsoft 697,000 DN 17,000
LOTTE TOUR 16,750 DN 150
DONGSUH 30,450 DN 100
SamsungEng 22,800 DN 250
SAMSUNG LIFE 67,400 DN 100
SAMSUNG CARD 33,700 DN 450
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL149000 DN1500
KT&G 86,000 UP 100
SAMSUNG C&T 117,500 0
DHICO 21,600 DN 700
Doosanfc 48,400 UP 800
LG Display 22,200 DN 350
KIWOOM 107,000 DN 500
CheilWorldwide 22,550 DN 150
Kangwonland 24,100 DN 50
NAVER 392,000 UP 1,500
Kakao 118,500 DN 1,500
LGCHEM 701,000 DN 37,000
HANWHA LIFE 3,015 DN 15
HYUNDAI ROTEM 20,850 DN 50
KEPCO E&C 85,000 DN 2,200
LGH&H 1,153,000 0
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 64,100 DN 400
LGELECTRONICS 128,500 DN 5,500
Celltrion 206,000 UP 1,000
Huchems 23,350 DN 600
HANAFINANCIALGR 43,600 UP 100
DAEWOONG PHARM 146,000 DN 500
KEPCO KPS 39,700 UP 50
HYUNDAIDEPTST 74,700 DN 700
KIH 84,200 UP 600
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 160,500 0
GS 40,350 DN 200
CJ CGV 24,200 DN 550
LIG Nex1 62,900 0
Fila Holdings 35,750 DN 1,000
AMOREPACIFIC 181,500 UP 3,000
FOOSUNG 20,900 DN 300
SK Innovation 211,500 DN 5,000
