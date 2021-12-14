POONGSAN 30,950 DN 250

KBFinancialGroup 57,400 DN 100

Hansae 21,350 DN 300

Youngone Corp 44,000 UP 200

CSWIND 60,200 UP 1,700

GKL 12,850 0

KOLON IND 75,200 DN 600

HanmiPharm 278,000 UP 2,000

Meritz Financial 31,950 DN 900

BNK Financial Group 8,650 DN 10

emart 153,000 UP 1,500

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY411 00 0

KOLMAR KOREA 41,200 DN 50

PIAM 50,900 DN 300

HANJINKAL 63,700 DN 600

DoubleUGames 56,800 DN 700

CUCKOO 19,050 0

COSMAX 101,000 DN 1,500

MANDO 58,400 DN 400

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 890,000 UP 18,000

Doosan Bobcat 41,750 UP 550

H.S.ENTERPRISE 16,350 DN 150

Netmarble 119,500 UP 500

KRAFTON 493,000 UP 3,500

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S58600 UP600

ORION 107,500 UP 3,000

HANWHA SYSTEMS 15,600 UP 150

BGF Retail 152,000 UP 4,000

SKCHEM 149,000 UP 1,500

HDC-OP 23,400 DN 300

HYOSUNG TNC 579,000 DN 18,000

HYOSUNG ADVANCED 656,000 DN 21,000

SKBS 258,000 UP 10,000

WooriFinancialGroup 13,200 UP 50

KakaoBank 63,000 DN 400

HYBE 331,500 DN 6,000

SK ie technology 170,500 DN 2,500

DL E&C 124,000 0

kakaopay 178,500 DN 11,500

SKSQUARE 60,600 DN 2,400

(END)