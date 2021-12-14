KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
POONGSAN 30,950 DN 250
KBFinancialGroup 57,400 DN 100
Hansae 21,350 DN 300
Youngone Corp 44,000 UP 200
CSWIND 60,200 UP 1,700
GKL 12,850 0
KOLON IND 75,200 DN 600
HanmiPharm 278,000 UP 2,000
Meritz Financial 31,950 DN 900
BNK Financial Group 8,650 DN 10
emart 153,000 UP 1,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY411 00 0
KOLMAR KOREA 41,200 DN 50
PIAM 50,900 DN 300
HANJINKAL 63,700 DN 600
DoubleUGames 56,800 DN 700
CUCKOO 19,050 0
COSMAX 101,000 DN 1,500
MANDO 58,400 DN 400
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 890,000 UP 18,000
Doosan Bobcat 41,750 UP 550
H.S.ENTERPRISE 16,350 DN 150
Netmarble 119,500 UP 500
KRAFTON 493,000 UP 3,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S58600 UP600
ORION 107,500 UP 3,000
HANWHA SYSTEMS 15,600 UP 150
BGF Retail 152,000 UP 4,000
SKCHEM 149,000 UP 1,500
HDC-OP 23,400 DN 300
HYOSUNG TNC 579,000 DN 18,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 656,000 DN 21,000
SKBS 258,000 UP 10,000
WooriFinancialGroup 13,200 UP 50
KakaoBank 63,000 DN 400
HYBE 331,500 DN 6,000
SK ie technology 170,500 DN 2,500
DL E&C 124,000 0
kakaopay 178,500 DN 11,500
SKSQUARE 60,600 DN 2,400
(END)
