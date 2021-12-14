Education ministry to improve vaccine pass application measures at cram schools
SEOUL, Dec. 14 (Yonhap) -- The education ministry on Tuesday promised to come up with measures to improve its plan to place cram schools under the government vaccine pass system amid strong opposition from students and parents, officials said.
Education Minister Yoo Eun-hae held a meeting with representatives of the Korea Association of Hakwon (KAOH), a cram school industry trade group, and agreed to present measures related to the vaccine pass expansion by the end of the year.
Starting February, the government plans to require not only adults but also children aged 12 to 18 to present COVID-19 vaccination or negative test certificates at multiuse facilities, including public study rooms and cram schools.
The plan announced along with toughened gathering restrictions has sparked strong backlash from students and parents arguing the measure amounts to forcing vaccination upon minors. A petition against the move has been filed with the Constitutional Court.
KAOH officials stressed it has conducted strict antivirus measures at cram school facilities and actively complied with the government's various pandemic response measures.
Yoo said she understood the concerns by the industry and added the ministry plans to come up with measures after reviewing feedback from authorities, experts and industry stakeholders. The ministry and KAOH agreed to form a joint consultation group to move forward related discussions.
odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Moon says U.S., China, N. Korea agree in principle on end-of-war declaration
-
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 7,102 new COVID-19 cases; critical cases at record high of 857: KDCA
-
High school student to file constitutional petition against COVID-19 vaccine pass system
-
(LEAD) Booster shots for adults can be given 3 months after primary vaccination: PM
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's total population to fall for first time this year: agency
-
Nearly 70 pct of public say 'living with COVID-19' scheme raised health risk: poll
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases surpass 7,000 for 1st time: PM
-
Couple sentenced to 30-yr prison terms for abusing, starving 8-yr-old daughter to death
-
High-school student files constitutional petition against vaccine pass expansion
-
(2nd LD) Moon calls for speeding up booster shots as deaths hit daily record high of 80
-
Moon says U.S., China, N. Korea agree in principle on end-of-war declaration
-
2 U.S. soldiers given suspended jail terms for smuggling cannabis
-
4.9-magnitude earthquake strikes off Jeju Island
-
S. Korea to supply 30 units of K-9 howitzer to Australia under 930 billion-won deal
-
(LEAD) 3 killed after explosion at Yeosu chemical factory