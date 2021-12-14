SSG Landers sign 2 pitchers to landmark multiyear deals
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Dec. 14 (Yonhap) -- The SSG Landers signed two of their own pitchers to landmark contracts Tuesday, making them the first non-free agents to agree to multiyear deals in South Korean baseball.
The Landers announced they inked submarine pitcher Park Jong-hun to a five-year contract worth 6.5 billion won (US$5.5 million) and right-hander Moon Seung-won to a five-year deal at 5.5 billion won.
They became the first players to sign multiyear contracts before hitting free agency, since the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) began allowing such transactions in July.
Prior to that decision, KBO players had only been able to sign one-year deals until they became free agents. Park and Moon were both one season away from reaching the open market.
Both pitchers also underwent season-ending elbow surgery in June this year and are eyeing a return to the mound in June next year.
Park, a ninth overall draft selection by the Landers' previous incarnation, SK Wyverns, in 2009, has compiled a 66-62 record with a 4.55 ERA in 201 appearances. The 30-year-old had been one of the club's steadiest starters before hitting the sidelines with elbow issues this year. He finished this season at 4-2 with a 2.82 ERA in nine starts.
Moon, a 2011 first-round pick by the same franchise, has gone 37-43 with a 4.51 ERA in 158 games. He carried a 2.86 ERA in nine starts this year before undergoing operation.
The Landers said they are counting on both pitchers to return to full health and become leaders of the pitching staff. Signing them to multiyear extensions ensures stability for the roster, the Landers added.
Park thanked the Landers for taking risks in handing him a multiyear deal.
"I've never even thought about leaving this club anyway, and now the team has allowed me to concentrate on baseball," Park said. "I am really grateful for this deal. I will try to make this a win-win deal for both sides."
Moon said he was "honored" to become the first non-free agent to agree to a multiyear contract.
"By making me this offer, the team sent me a message that they needed me and trusted me," Moon said. "There's no better message for players, and I'll try to respond with a great performance."
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
