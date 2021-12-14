SSG Landers sign 2 pitchers to landmark multiyear deals

Park, a ninth overall draft selection by the Landers' previous incarnation, SK Wyverns, in 2009, has compiled a 66-62 record with a 4.55 ERA in 201 appearances. The 30-year-old had been one of the club's steadiest starters before hitting the sidelines with elbow issues this year. He finished this season at 4-2 with a 2.82 ERA in nine starts.