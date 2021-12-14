Police disclose identity of stalking murder suspect
SEOUL, Dec. 14 (Yonhap) -- Police on Tuesday disclosed the identity of a man accused of killing his former girlfriend's mother and seriously injuring her younger brother at their home in Seoul last week.
The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency identified the suspect as 25-year-old Lee Seok-joon and disclosed a photo of his face and other personal information following a police committee's decision in the afternoon.
Lee was only arrested Friday after allegedly killing his former girlfriend's mother and seriously injuring her younger brother at their home in southern Seoul.
The alleged murder was the latest in a series of recent violent crimes that have shaken the country while also revealing loopholes in adequate police response.
In late November, police drew fire for their bungled responses in connection with the death of a stalking victim under police protection and an alleged dereliction of duty by two Incheon officers accused of failing to properly handle a knife attack.
odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Moon says U.S., China, N. Korea agree in principle on end-of-war declaration
-
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 7,102 new COVID-19 cases; critical cases at record high of 857: KDCA
-
High school student to file constitutional petition against COVID-19 vaccine pass system
-
(LEAD) Booster shots for adults can be given 3 months after primary vaccination: PM
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's total population to fall for first time this year: agency
-
Nearly 70 pct of public say 'living with COVID-19' scheme raised health risk: poll
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases surpass 7,000 for 1st time: PM
-
Couple sentenced to 30-yr prison terms for abusing, starving 8-yr-old daughter to death
-
High-school student files constitutional petition against vaccine pass expansion
-
(2nd LD) Moon calls for speeding up booster shots as deaths hit daily record high of 80
-
Moon says U.S., China, N. Korea agree in principle on end-of-war declaration
-
2 U.S. soldiers given suspended jail terms for smuggling cannabis
-
4.9-magnitude earthquake strikes off Jeju Island
-
S. Korea to supply 30 units of K-9 howitzer to Australia under 930 billion-won deal
-
(LEAD) 3 killed after explosion at Yeosu chemical factory