Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
-----------------
(LEAD) Moon seeks Australia's continued support for Korean Peninsula peace
SYDNEY/SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in met with Australia's opposition leader on Tuesday and asked for the country's continued support for Seoul's efforts to bring lasting peace to the Korean Peninsula.
Moon and Anthony Albanese of the Australian Labor Party met in Sydney during the president's ongoing four-day state visit to the country.
-----------------
S. Korea, Vietnam to deepen cooperation for supply chain, health, vaccines
SEOUL -- The top economic policymakers of South Korea and Vietnam met Tuesday and discussed ways to beef up cooperation for the stable supply of urea solution and other key items and bolster partnerships in the health and vaccine sectors.
The agreement came during a meeting between Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki and his Vietnamese counterpart Le Minh Khai in Seoul on the occasion of the Vietnamese official's visit to Korea.
-----------------
(Movie Review) 'Kingmaker': fact-based, metaphorical depiction of S. Korea's '60-70s politics
SEOUL -- The era of the 1960s and 1970s was one of the most turbulent ones in modern Korean history that shaped much of the landscape of the country's political scene.
During the period under the military dictatorship by strongman Park Chung-hee, two young political heavyweights -- Kim Dae-jung and Kim Young-sam -- appeared on the main stage and led Korean politics for the next three decades.
-----------------
Lee calls for tightening social distancing rules amid virus surge
SEOUL -- Ruling Democratic Party presidential nominee Lee Jae-myung asked the government on Tuesday to immediately tighten social distancing rules to curb the surge in coronavirus infections.
Lee issued the call in an "emergency statement" read by a spokesperson, saying "it is time to take special measures beyond an all-out response."
-----------------
Vaccine pass system malfunctions for 2nd day despite addition of emergency servers
SEOUL -- The government's digital vaccine pass system malfunctioned for the second day on Tuesday, leading to a number of access failures during lunch time despite the addition of emergency servers to deal with heavy user traffic.
COOV, a government smartphone application that authenticates users' vaccination status by QR codes, along with affiliated third party programs, such as Naver and Kakao talk, has been plagued with major connection issues since Monday, the first day of the government's vaccine pass enforcement, as a result of heavy traffic.
-----------------
Education ministry to improve vaccine pass application measures at cram schools
SEOUL -- The education ministry on Tuesday promised to come up with measures to improve its plan to place cram schools under the government vaccine pass system amid strong opposition from students and parents, officials said.
Education Minister Yoo Eun-hae held a meeting with representatives of the Korea Association of Hakwon (KAOH), a cram school industry trade group, and agreed to present measures related to the vaccine pass expansion by the end of the year.
-----------------
Senior U.S. diplomat due in Seoul for talks on economic ties, supply chain
SEOUL -- A senior U.S. diplomat in charge of economic and trade policy is scheduled to visit Seoul this week to discuss cooperation on supply chain, technology, healthcare and other sectors, Seoul's foreign ministry said Tuesday.
Jose W. Fernandez, U.S. undersecretary of state for economic growth, energy and the environment, plans to arrive here on Wednesday for a three-day visit after travelling to Tokyo. It is his first regional trip since taking office in August
(END)
-
Moon says U.S., China, N. Korea agree in principle on end-of-war declaration
-
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 7,102 new COVID-19 cases; critical cases at record high of 857: KDCA
-
High school student to file constitutional petition against COVID-19 vaccine pass system
-
(LEAD) Booster shots for adults can be given 3 months after primary vaccination: PM
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's total population to fall for first time this year: agency
-
Nearly 70 pct of public say 'living with COVID-19' scheme raised health risk: poll
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases surpass 7,000 for 1st time: PM
-
Couple sentenced to 30-yr prison terms for abusing, starving 8-yr-old daughter to death
-
High-school student files constitutional petition against vaccine pass expansion
-
(2nd LD) Moon calls for speeding up booster shots as deaths hit daily record high of 80
-
Moon says U.S., China, N. Korea agree in principle on end-of-war declaration
-
2 U.S. soldiers given suspended jail terms for smuggling cannabis
-
4.9-magnitude earthquake strikes off Jeju Island
-
S. Korea to supply 30 units of K-9 howitzer to Australia under 930 billion-won deal
-
(LEAD) 3 killed after explosion at Yeosu chemical factory