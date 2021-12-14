4.9-magnitude earthquake strikes off Jeju Island
All News 17:34 December 14, 2021
SEOUL, Dec. 14 (Yonhap) -- A 4.9-magnitude earthquake struck off South Korea's southern island of Jeju Tuesday afternoon, the state weather agency said.
The epicenter in the southwestern waters off Jeju Island was at a depth of 17 km, and residents must have felt strong vibrations, the Korea Meteorological Administration said.
The agency said it was trying to confirm the damage.
(END)
