4.9-magnitude earthquake strikes off Jeju Island

All News 17:34 December 14, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 14 (Yonhap) -- A 4.9-magnitude earthquake struck off South Korea's southern island of Jeju Tuesday afternoon, the state weather agency said.

The epicenter in the southwestern waters off Jeju Island was at a depth of 17 km, and residents must have felt strong vibrations, the Korea Meteorological Administration said.

The agency said it was trying to confirm the damage.
