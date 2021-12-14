(3rd LD) 4.9 magnitude earthquake strikes off Jeju Island
By Chang Dong-woo
SEOUL, Dec. 14 (Yonhap) -- A 4.9 magnitude earthquake struck off South Korea's southern island of Jeju on Tuesday afternoon, the state weather agency said. No injuries or serious damage were reported.
The quake occurred at 5:19 p.m. in waters about 41 kilometers off the island's southwestern city of Seogwipo, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).
The epicenter was at 33.14 degrees north latitude and 126.24 east longitude at a depth of 17 km, and residents must have felt strong vibrations, the KMA said.
Residents said they saw a refrigerator swaying or children running from home crying.
The National Fire Agency said it has received more than 160 reports about the tremor felt across the nation and two damage reports of twisted railing and a broken window on Jeju.
There had been nine aftershocks with magnitudes of 1.5-1.7 as of 8:30 p.m., the KMA said, adding there was no risk of tsunami. It asked the residents to stay vigilant for more tremors.
The KMA initially announced that the scale was 5.3 magnitude but later adjusted it to 4.9 magnitude.
The agency said it was trying to confirm the damage, saying there could be damage in areas with weak soil.
The quake is the 11th-strongest ever to strike on or off South Korea in terms of magnitude and the biggest to hit the island in history. The strongest one was a 5.8 magnitude quake that hit the southeastern city of Gyeongju on Sept. 12, 2016.
