N. Korea to convene parliamentary meeting in February
All News 06:27 December 15, 2021
SEOUL, Dec. 15 (Yonhap) -- North Korea will hold a session of its rubber-stamp legislature in February, Pyongyang's state media reported Wednesday.
The standing committee of the Supreme People's Assembly (SPA) held a plenary session the previous day and made the decision to open the meeting on Feb. 6, according to the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
"The 6th Session of the 14th SPA will have discussions of the issue of the work of the Cabinet" and state budget, the report said.
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)
