Korean-language dailies

-- 4.9 magnitude earthquake strikes off Jeju Island (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Opposition presidential candidate Yoon's wife allegedly falsifies resume to land teaching post (Kookmin Daily)

-- 4.9 magnitude earthquake strikes off Jeju Island (Donga Ilbo)

-- Daily deaths from pandemic near 100 amid spread of virus variant (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Serious COVID-19 cases, deaths from pandemic hit record highs, vaccine pass system malfunctions for 2nd day (Segye Times)

-- 4.9 magnitude earthquake strikes off Jeju Island (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Presidential candidates at odds over government's social distancing rules (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Ruling party moves to delay imposing heavy transfer taxes on multiple home owners ahead of presidential election (Hankyoreh)

-- Vaccine pass system malfunctions for 2nd day (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Hard for S. Korea to achieve 3 pct growth, V-type rebound in consumer demand next year: report (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Financial institutions to further strengthen borrowing rules next year (Korea Economic Daily)

