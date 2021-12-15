Job growth extended for 9th month in Nov. amid economic recovery
By Kim Soo-yeon
SEOUL, Dec. 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korea reported job additions for the ninth straight month in November in the latest sign the country's economic recovery has continued despite the latest upsurge in COVID-19 cases, data showed Wednesday.
The number of employed people reached 27.79 million last month, 553,000 more than a year earlier, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.
The reading was lower than an on-year increase of 652,000 in October. But the number of employed people has risen since March as Asia's fourth-largest economy is recovering from the pandemic.
The country's jobless rate fell 0.8 percentage point on-year to 2.6 percent last month. It marked the lowest for any November since 1999.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
