(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Dec. 15)

Sitting on the fence is also tricky. Korea has so far tried to strike a balance between the U.S. and China. But it will get more difficult, and almost impossible, to keep a balancing act because Washington is doubling down on containing China in the Indo-Pacific region. The U.S. has taken issue with China's human rights violations in Xinjiang, its suppression of freedom in Hong Kong, its threat to Taiwan, and its territorial disputes in the South China Sea. The Biden administration has put the rights issue at the center of its foreign policy to put more pressure on Beijing.