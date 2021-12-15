Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 December 15, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 15 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 11/06 Rain 20

Incheon 11/07 Rain 20

Suwon 12/04 Rain 20

Cheongju 11/04 Rain 60

Daejeon 12/04 Rain 60

Chuncheon 10/02 Rain 30

Gangneung 13/06 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 13/04 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 14/02 Cloudy 20

Jeju 16/09 Cloudy 30

Daegu 14/-1 Cloudy 30

Busan 15/06 Sunny 20

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!