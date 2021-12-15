Money supply up 1.1 pct on-month in October
SEOUL, Dec. 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's money supply grew in October on increased savings amid higher interest rates on deposits, central bank data showed Wednesday.
The country's M2, a key gauge of the money supply, stood at 3,550.6 trillion won (US$3 trillion) as of end-October, up 1.1 percent, or 38 trillion won, from a month earlier, according to the preliminary data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
The growth slightly quickened from the previous month's 0.5 percent gain.
Compared with a year earlier, the money supply surged 12.4 percent, though it slowed from the previous month's 12.8 percent rise, the data showed.
The central bank attributed the October growth to a rise in savings amid increased interest rates.
Savings in money market deposit accounts rose 11.4 trillion won on-month in October, while time deposits grew 11.2 trillion won over the period.
M2 is a measure of the money supply that counts cash, demand deposits and other easily convertible financial instruments.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Moon says U.S., China, N. Korea agree in principle on end-of-war declaration
-
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 7,102 new COVID-19 cases; critical cases at record high of 857: KDCA
-
High school student to file constitutional petition against COVID-19 vaccine pass system
-
(LEAD) Booster shots for adults can be given 3 months after primary vaccination: PM
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's total population to fall for first time this year: agency
-
Vaccine pass system malfunctions for 2nd day despite addition of emergency servers
-
Couple sentenced to 30-yr prison terms for abusing, starving 8-yr-old daughter to death
-
Nearly 70 pct of public say 'living with COVID-19' scheme raised health risk: poll
-
Moon says U.S., China, N. Korea agree in principle on end-of-war declaration
-
High-school student files constitutional petition against vaccine pass expansion
-
4.9-magnitude earthquake strikes off Jeju Island
-
Brother of North Korea's founder Kim dies: state media
-
(LEAD) 4.9 magnitude earthquake strikes off Jeju Island
-
New COVID-19 cases surge to record high; gov't to restore tougher virus curbs
-
(LEAD) S. Korea mulls reducing private gathering size, restoring business curfews: PM