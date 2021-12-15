Seoul's daily COVID-19 infection cases exceed 3,000 for 1st time
SEOUL, Dec. 15 (Yonhap) -- The number of new daily COVID-19 cases in Seoul surpassed 3,000 for the first time on Wednesday, setting a grim milestone for the capital since the onset of the pandemic, according to officials.
The city reported 3,166 new cases, 265 higher than the previous record of 2,901 on Dec. 7. The latest tally was 1,104 larger compared to Tuesday's figure of 2,062.
Of the total, only nine were cases of travelers from abroad.
Seoul has seen an alarming rate of increase in infection cases following last month's enforcement of the first phase of the government's "living with COVID-19" scheme, aimed at returning to normal life while treating the virus as a seasonal disease.
The accumulated tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the capital came to 190,332, with the death toll reaching 1,418.
