Military reports 45 more COVID-19 cases
All News 10:18 December 15, 2021
SEOUL, Dec. 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military on Wednesday reported 45 additional COVID-19 cases, including 41 breakthrough infections, raising the total caseload among its personnel to 2,822.
Of the new cases, 18 people are from the Army, 10 from the Air Force, 11 from units under the direct control of the defense ministry, four from the Marine Corps and one from the Navy, officials said. An officer from the ministry was also infected.
Currently, 328 military personnel are under treatment. Of the total military caseload, 1,057 are breakthrough cases.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
Moon says U.S., China, N. Korea agree in principle on end-of-war declaration
-
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 7,102 new COVID-19 cases; critical cases at record high of 857: KDCA
-
High school student to file constitutional petition against COVID-19 vaccine pass system
-
(LEAD) Booster shots for adults can be given 3 months after primary vaccination: PM
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's total population to fall for first time this year: agency
Most Saved
-
Vaccine pass system malfunctions for 2nd day despite addition of emergency servers
-
Couple sentenced to 30-yr prison terms for abusing, starving 8-yr-old daughter to death
-
Nearly 70 pct of public say 'living with COVID-19' scheme raised health risk: poll
-
Moon says U.S., China, N. Korea agree in principle on end-of-war declaration
-
High-school student files constitutional petition against vaccine pass expansion
-
4.9-magnitude earthquake strikes off Jeju Island
-
Brother of North Korea's founder Kim dies: state media
-
(LEAD) 4.9 magnitude earthquake strikes off Jeju Island
-
New COVID-19 cases surge to record high; gov't to restore tougher virus curbs
-
(LEAD) S. Korea mulls reducing private gathering size, restoring business curfews: PM