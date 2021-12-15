BTS tops Billboard's digital sales chart for record 46th time
SEOUL, Dec. 15 (Yonhap) -- K-pop superstar BTS' mega-hit single "Butter" has topped Billboard's Digital Song sales chart again, giving the South Korean superband a record 46 weeks at No. 1.
According to updated Billboard charts on Tuesday (U.S. time), "Butter," released in May, ranked No. 1 on the weekly Digital Song Sales list, marking its 18th time on top of the chart that ranks the best-selling digital songs in the United States.
"Butter" tied the record by "Dynamite," the seven-piece act's first English-language song released last year, which also reached the top of the chart 18 times.
With the song's latest first-place feat, BTS has stayed atop the chart for a cumulative 46 weeks, outnumbering that of the previous record holder, Taylor Swift.
At the same time, BTS' "Butter" regained the No. 1 position on Billboard's Hot Trending Songs chart powered by Twitter thanks to a new holiday remix of the song, released Dec. 3.
