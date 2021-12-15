Go to Contents Go to Navigation

2 arrested for allegedly locking up 12-year-old girl for sex

All News 11:29 December 15, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 15 (Yonhap) -- Two men have been arrested for allegedly locking up an elementary school girl for over 10 hours for sex, police said Wednesday.

The two unidentified men, both in their early 20s, were suspected of locking up the 12-year-old at a residential "officetel" building in Shindang-dong, central Seoul, for about 11 hours from 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. The girl was discovered after her mother filed a missing report with police.

Police believe the two had sex with the juvenile during the lockup. The suspects, however, have reportedly denied sleeping with her and claimed they became close to the girl through social media six months ago.

Authorities plan to further investigate the case and review whether to file a warrant to further detain the suspects.

A file photo of Seoul Jungbu Police Station (Yonhap)


(END)

Keywords
#police
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!