Regulator approves restart of nuclear reactor after maintenance

12:57 December 15, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's nuclear safety watchdog on Wednesday approved the restart of a nuclear reactor in the country's southwestern nuclear complex that was shut down for an inspection.

The Nuclear Safety and Security Commission said it has given the go-ahead to restart the Wolsong No. 4, 700-megawatt reactor, in Gyeongju, 371 kilometers southeast of Seoul.

The Wolsong No. 4 nuclear power reactor, which first started operations in 1999, has been shut down since Oct. 10 for regular maintenance.

The commission will conduct nine additional follow-up tests on the reactor to confirm its safety.

