Court orders cancellation of answer to disputed CSAT bioscience question
SEOUL, Dec. 15 (Yonhap) -- A court on Wednesday ruled that a bioscience question in this year's college entrance exam had errors and ordered the state-run agency responsible for producing the test to cancel its designated answer.
The Seoul Administrative Court ruled in favor of 92 examinees disputing question No. 20 of the bioscience part 2 section of this year's College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) developed by the Korea Institute for Curriculum and Evaluation (KICE).
The examinees argued the question centering around the Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium, a principle related to population genetics, was erroneous and launched a suit against KICE to rescind the agency's designated answer.
The court ordered KICE to cancel the answer.
KICE insisted last month that the question, while not perfect, was valid, as it was meant to distinguish the level of learning among examinees.
Last week, the court ordered the agency to suspend the validity of the question until the suit was settled.
odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Moon says U.S., China, N. Korea agree in principle on end-of-war declaration
-
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 7,102 new COVID-19 cases; critical cases at record high of 857: KDCA
-
High school student to file constitutional petition against COVID-19 vaccine pass system
-
(LEAD) Booster shots for adults can be given 3 months after primary vaccination: PM
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's total population to fall for first time this year: agency
-
Vaccine pass system malfunctions for 2nd day despite addition of emergency servers
-
Couple sentenced to 30-yr prison terms for abusing, starving 8-yr-old daughter to death
-
Nearly 70 pct of public say 'living with COVID-19' scheme raised health risk: poll
-
Moon says U.S., China, N. Korea agree in principle on end-of-war declaration
-
High-school student files constitutional petition against vaccine pass expansion
-
Brother of North Korea's founder Kim dies: state media
-
4.9-magnitude earthquake strikes off Jeju Island
-
New COVID-19 cases surge to record high; gov't to restore tougher virus curbs
-
(LEAD) 4.9 magnitude earthquake strikes off Jeju Island
-
(LEAD) S. Korea mulls reducing private gathering size, restoring business curfews: PM