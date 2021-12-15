Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Samsung Lions re-sign free agent pitcher Baek Jung-hyun

All News 14:57 December 15, 2021

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Dec. 15 (Yonhap) -- The Samsung Lions re-signed their own free agent pitcher Baek Jung-hyun on Wednesday, bringing back the 34-year-old starter coming off the best season of his career.

The Lions said Baek agreed to a four-year deal worth up to 3.8 billion won (US$3.2 million). He will make 2 billion won total in guaranteed salary and received 1.4 billion won in signing bonus. Baek can make up to 400 million won more in incentives.

Baek Jung-hyun of the Samsung Lions (R) poses for a photo after re-signing with the Korea Baseball Organization club on Dec. 15, 2021, in this photo provided by the Lions. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Baek wrote a popular feel-good story in 2021 in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO), finally emerging as a front-end starter after spending the past 13 years in relative obscurity.

He went 14-5 with a 2.63 ERA, finished second in the KBO in ERA and fourth in wins. His win total and ERA, as well as 157 2/3 innings pitched and 109 strikeouts, were all career best.

"Negotiations weren't difficult at all," Baek said. "I always dreamed of pitching for Samsung, and I am really happy to have signed this deal. I will never forget where I came from and continue to put in the work."

In this file photo from Nov. 10, 2021, Baek Jung-hyun of the Samsung Lions pitches against the Doosan Bears in the bottom of the first inning of Game 2 in the second round of the Korea Baseball Organization postseason at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#KBO #baseball
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!