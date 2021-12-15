KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Dec. 15 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
DongkukStlMill 16,150 UP 150
CJ 85,200 DN 300
Hyundai M&F INS 24,900 UP 350
TaihanElecWire 1,835 DN 30
LX INT 25,250 DN 150
SK hynix 123,500 UP 2,500
Youngpoong 653,000 DN 7,000
HyundaiEng&Const 47,450 DN 1,500
CUCKOO HOMESYS 38,050 DN 450
SamsungF&MIns 209,500 DN 500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 21,450 UP 1,050
Kogas 37,650 0
KIA CORP. 84,300 DN 1,000
HANKOOK & COMPANY 15,700 DN 200
Hanwha 32,100 DN 250
DB HiTek 71,100 UP 800
BukwangPharm 13,450 UP 150
ILJIN MATERIALS 118,500 DN 2,000
Daewoong 31,700 UP 900
TaekwangInd 975,000 DN 17,000
SSANGYONGCNE 7,770 DN 30
Shinsegae 250,000 UP 1,500
KAL 29,100 UP 100
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,330 UP 150
LG Corp. 81,400 UP 900
POSCO CHEMICAL 144,500 DN 500
BoryungPharm 16,050 UP 550
LOTTE Fine Chem 77,400 DN 1,000
HYUNDAI STEEL 42,750 UP 500
NEXENTIRE 6,810 DN 50
CHONGKUNDANG 117,000 UP 1,500
KCC 309,000 DN 2,000
SKBP 102,000 DN 500
AmoreG 46,550 UP 1,100
HyundaiMtr 209,000 DN 2,000
Daesang 23,150 DN 100
SKNetworks 5,040 0
ORION Holdings 16,200 UP 200
NHIS 13,300 DN 50
SGBC 75,600 0
