DongkukStlMill 16,150 UP 150

CJ 85,200 DN 300

Hyundai M&F INS 24,900 UP 350

TaihanElecWire 1,835 DN 30

LX INT 25,250 DN 150

SK hynix 123,500 UP 2,500

Youngpoong 653,000 DN 7,000

HyundaiEng&Const 47,450 DN 1,500

CUCKOO HOMESYS 38,050 DN 450

SamsungF&MIns 209,500 DN 500

HANALL BIOPHARMA 21,450 UP 1,050

Kogas 37,650 0

KIA CORP. 84,300 DN 1,000

HANKOOK & COMPANY 15,700 DN 200

Hanwha 32,100 DN 250

DB HiTek 71,100 UP 800

BukwangPharm 13,450 UP 150

ILJIN MATERIALS 118,500 DN 2,000

Daewoong 31,700 UP 900

TaekwangInd 975,000 DN 17,000

SSANGYONGCNE 7,770 DN 30

Shinsegae 250,000 UP 1,500

KAL 29,100 UP 100

YUNGJIN PHARM 5,330 UP 150

LG Corp. 81,400 UP 900

POSCO CHEMICAL 144,500 DN 500

BoryungPharm 16,050 UP 550

LOTTE Fine Chem 77,400 DN 1,000

HYUNDAI STEEL 42,750 UP 500

NEXENTIRE 6,810 DN 50

CHONGKUNDANG 117,000 UP 1,500

KCC 309,000 DN 2,000

SKBP 102,000 DN 500

AmoreG 46,550 UP 1,100

HyundaiMtr 209,000 DN 2,000

Daesang 23,150 DN 100

SKNetworks 5,040 0

ORION Holdings 16,200 UP 200

NHIS 13,300 DN 50

SGBC 75,600 0

(MORE)