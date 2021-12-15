Hyosung 100,000 0

LOTTE 30,700 DN 50

GCH Corp 26,750 DN 150

LotteChilsung 128,000 DN 1,500

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,260 DN 60

POSCO 282,000 DN 6,500

Nongshim 312,000 DN 1,000

DB INSURANCE 57,300 UP 600

SLCORP 29,850 DN 850

Yuhan 64,100 UP 100

SamsungElec 77,600 UP 600

DongwonInd 220,500 DN 5,500

SK Discovery 47,200 UP 50

LS 53,200 DN 200

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES98900 DN2100

GC Corp 229,000 DN 1,000

GS E&C 41,500 UP 400

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 674,000 DN 6,000

KPIC 201,000 0

MIRAE ASSET SEC 9,070 DN 30

SKC 178,500 DN 2,500

GS Retail 30,550 DN 250

Ottogi 462,000 DN 5,000

MERITZ SECU 5,100 UP 40

HtlShilla 76,300 DN 300

Hanmi Science 55,700 DN 500

SamsungElecMech 180,500 UP 2,500

Hanssem 92,400 UP 100

KSOE 97,800 UP 600

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 35,500 DN 1,050

MS IND 29,000 DN 700

OCI 105,500 DN 4,500

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 101,000 DN 1,000

ShinhanGroup 37,100 DN 100

HITEJINRO 30,300 DN 100

CJ LOGISTICS 131,500 0

DOOSAN 113,500 UP 500

DL 62,100 DN 400

KUMHOTIRE 4,430 UP 20

SAMSUNG SDS 158,000 UP 500

(MORE)