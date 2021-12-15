KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Hyosung 100,000 0
LOTTE 30,700 DN 50
GCH Corp 26,750 DN 150
LotteChilsung 128,000 DN 1,500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,260 DN 60
POSCO 282,000 DN 6,500
Nongshim 312,000 DN 1,000
DB INSURANCE 57,300 UP 600
SLCORP 29,850 DN 850
Yuhan 64,100 UP 100
SamsungElec 77,600 UP 600
DongwonInd 220,500 DN 5,500
SK Discovery 47,200 UP 50
LS 53,200 DN 200
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES98900 DN2100
GC Corp 229,000 DN 1,000
GS E&C 41,500 UP 400
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 674,000 DN 6,000
KPIC 201,000 0
MIRAE ASSET SEC 9,070 DN 30
SKC 178,500 DN 2,500
GS Retail 30,550 DN 250
Ottogi 462,000 DN 5,000
MERITZ SECU 5,100 UP 40
HtlShilla 76,300 DN 300
Hanmi Science 55,700 DN 500
SamsungElecMech 180,500 UP 2,500
Hanssem 92,400 UP 100
KSOE 97,800 UP 600
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 35,500 DN 1,050
MS IND 29,000 DN 700
OCI 105,500 DN 4,500
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 101,000 DN 1,000
ShinhanGroup 37,100 DN 100
HITEJINRO 30,300 DN 100
CJ LOGISTICS 131,500 0
DOOSAN 113,500 UP 500
DL 62,100 DN 400
KUMHOTIRE 4,430 UP 20
SAMSUNG SDS 158,000 UP 500
Moon says U.S., China, N. Korea agree in principle on end-of-war declaration
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 7,102 new COVID-19 cases; critical cases at record high of 857: KDCA
High school student to file constitutional petition against COVID-19 vaccine pass system
(LEAD) Booster shots for adults can be given 3 months after primary vaccination: PM
(LEAD) S. Korea's total population to fall for first time this year: agency
Vaccine pass system malfunctions for 2nd day despite addition of emergency servers
Nearly 70 pct of public say 'living with COVID-19' scheme raised health risk: poll
High-school student files constitutional petition against vaccine pass expansion
Brother of North Korea's founder Kim dies: state media
