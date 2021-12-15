KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
KOREA AEROSPACE 29,450 UP 50
IS DONGSEO 43,350 DN 500
S-Oil 88,500 UP 200
ZINUS 79,500 DN 700
Hanchem 308,000 DN 10,500
LS ELECTRIC 53,300 DN 400
KorZinc 509,000 DN 4,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,770 UP 10
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 231,000 DN 2,500
HMM 27,050 DN 1,350
HYUNDAI WIA 76,100 DN 1,100
KumhoPetrochem 183,500 DN 4,500
Mobis 242,000 DN 2,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 46,050 DN 300
LG Innotek 331,500 UP 29,000
S-1 75,700 DN 300
HyundaiMipoDock 71,400 DN 600
KG DONGBU STL 10,950 0
DWS 51,400 DN 300
SKTelecom 56,000 DN 200
SNT MOTIV 45,950 DN 450
HyundaiElev 41,250 DN 100
Hanon Systems 13,500 DN 250
SK 257,000 DN 5,000
ShinpoongPharm 34,650 UP 1,700
Handsome 36,250 DN 650
Asiana Airlines 19,800 UP 150
COWAY 75,600 DN 800
LOTTE SHOPPING 89,800 UP 200
KEPCO 21,550 DN 50
SamsungSecu 49,500 0
IBK 11,050 0
HDSINFRA 7,260 DN 50
SAMSUNG C&T 117,500 0
PanOcean 5,380 DN 230
SAMSUNG CARD 34,000 UP 300
CheilWorldwide 22,650 UP 100
KT 31,100 UP 50
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL148500 DN500
LOTTE TOUR 16,600 DN 150
Moon says U.S., China, N. Korea agree in principle on end-of-war declaration
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 7,102 new COVID-19 cases; critical cases at record high of 857: KDCA
High school student to file constitutional petition against COVID-19 vaccine pass system
(LEAD) Booster shots for adults can be given 3 months after primary vaccination: PM
(LEAD) S. Korea's total population to fall for first time this year: agency
Vaccine pass system malfunctions for 2nd day despite addition of emergency servers
Nearly 70 pct of public say 'living with COVID-19' scheme raised health risk: poll
New COVID-19 cases surge to record high; gov't to restore tougher virus curbs
High-school student files constitutional petition against vaccine pass expansion
Brother of North Korea's founder Kim dies: state media
(LEAD) S. Korea mulls reducing private gathering size, restoring business curfews: PM
(LEAD) Brother of North Korea's founder Kim dies: state media