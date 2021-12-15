LG Uplus 13,900 DN 100

SAMSUNG LIFE 67,600 UP 200

KT&G 84,100 DN 1,900

DHICO 21,700 UP 100

Doosanfc 48,400 0

LG Display 22,900 UP 700

Kangwonland 24,100 0

NAVER 387,500 DN 4,500

Kakao 118,500 0

NCsoft 673,000 DN 24,000

DONGSUH 30,600 UP 150

SamsungEng 22,850 UP 50

KIWOOM 107,500 UP 500

DSME 23,550 DN 150

LGCHEM 696,000 DN 5,000

KEPCO E&C 87,100 UP 2,100

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 64,200 UP 100

HYUNDAI ROTEM 20,600 DN 250

LGELECTRONICS 129,500 UP 1,000

Celltrion 206,500 UP 500

Huchems 23,700 UP 350

DAEWOONG PHARM 149,000 UP 3,000

HYUNDAIDEPTST 75,000 UP 300

KIH 84,100 DN 100

DongwonF&B 193,500 DN 2,500

GS 40,050 DN 300

CJ CGV 24,100 DN 100

LIG Nex1 62,000 DN 900

Fila Holdings 36,550 UP 800

KEPCO KPS 39,500 DN 200

DWEC 6,010 DN 30

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 20,650 DN 100

CJ CheilJedang 392,000 0

LGH&H 1,160,000 UP 7,000

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 158,500 DN 2,000

HANAFINANCIALGR 43,750 UP 150

HANWHA LIFE 3,015 0

AMOREPACIFIC 189,500 UP 8,000

FOOSUNG 20,600 DN 300

SK Innovation 210,000 DN 1,500

(MORE)