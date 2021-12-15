Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4

All News 15:43 December 15, 2021

LG Uplus 13,900 DN 100
SAMSUNG LIFE 67,600 UP 200
KT&G 84,100 DN 1,900
DHICO 21,700 UP 100
Doosanfc 48,400 0
LG Display 22,900 UP 700
Kangwonland 24,100 0
NAVER 387,500 DN 4,500
Kakao 118,500 0
NCsoft 673,000 DN 24,000
DONGSUH 30,600 UP 150
SamsungEng 22,850 UP 50
KIWOOM 107,500 UP 500
DSME 23,550 DN 150
LGCHEM 696,000 DN 5,000
KEPCO E&C 87,100 UP 2,100
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 64,200 UP 100
HYUNDAI ROTEM 20,600 DN 250
LGELECTRONICS 129,500 UP 1,000
Celltrion 206,500 UP 500
Huchems 23,700 UP 350
DAEWOONG PHARM 149,000 UP 3,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 75,000 UP 300
KIH 84,100 DN 100
DongwonF&B 193,500 DN 2,500
GS 40,050 DN 300
CJ CGV 24,100 DN 100
LIG Nex1 62,000 DN 900
Fila Holdings 36,550 UP 800
KEPCO KPS 39,500 DN 200
DWEC 6,010 DN 30
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 20,650 DN 100
CJ CheilJedang 392,000 0
LGH&H 1,160,000 UP 7,000
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 158,500 DN 2,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 43,750 UP 150
HANWHA LIFE 3,015 0
AMOREPACIFIC 189,500 UP 8,000
FOOSUNG 20,600 DN 300
SK Innovation 210,000 DN 1,500
(MORE)

