KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
POONGSAN 30,850 DN 100
KBFinancialGroup 57,300 DN 100
Hansae 21,200 DN 150
Youngone Corp 44,000 0
CSWIND 61,800 UP 1,600
GKL 12,750 DN 100
KOLON IND 74,000 DN 1,200
HanmiPharm 276,000 DN 2,000
Meritz Financial 33,150 UP 1,200
BNK Financial Group 8,750 UP 100
emart 153,000 0
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY401 00 DN1000
KOLMAR KOREA 40,800 DN 400
PIAM 49,800 DN 1,100
HANJINKAL 63,000 DN 700
DoubleUGames 56,900 UP 100
CUCKOO 18,950 DN 100
COSMAX 101,000 0
MANDO 58,300 DN 100
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 904,000 UP 14,000
Doosan Bobcat 40,250 DN 1,500
H.S.ENTERPRISE 16,000 DN 350
Netmarble 118,000 DN 1,500
KRAFTON 485,000 DN 8,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S58600 0
ORION 107,500 0
HANWHA SYSTEMS 15,300 DN 300
BGF Retail 152,500 UP 500
SKCHEM 147,500 DN 1,500
HDC-OP 23,350 DN 50
HYOSUNG TNC 571,000 DN 8,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 653,000 DN 3,000
SKBS 260,000 UP 2,000
WooriFinancialGroup 13,300 UP 100
KakaoBank 62,600 DN 400
HYBE 332,500 UP 1,000
SK ie technology 170,500 0
DL E&C 122,000 DN 2,000
kakaopay 180,000 UP 1,500
SKSQUARE 58,200 DN 2,400
(END)
Moon says U.S., China, N. Korea agree in principle on end-of-war declaration
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 7,102 new COVID-19 cases; critical cases at record high of 857: KDCA
High school student to file constitutional petition against COVID-19 vaccine pass system
(LEAD) Booster shots for adults can be given 3 months after primary vaccination: PM
(LEAD) S. Korea's total population to fall for first time this year: agency
Vaccine pass system malfunctions for 2nd day despite addition of emergency servers
Nearly 70 pct of public say 'living with COVID-19' scheme raised health risk: poll
New COVID-19 cases surge to record high; gov't to restore tougher virus curbs
High-school student files constitutional petition against vaccine pass expansion
Brother of North Korea's founder Kim dies: state media
(LEAD) S. Korea mulls reducing private gathering size, restoring business curfews: PM
(LEAD) Brother of North Korea's founder Kim dies: state media