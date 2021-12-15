S. Korean Bond Yields on Dec. 15, 2021
All News 16:32 December 15, 2021
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.320 1.322 -0.2
2-year TB 1.684 1.671 +1.3
3-year TB 1.808 1.784 +2.4
10-year TB 2.166 2.169 -0.3
2-year MSB 1.703 1.695 +0.8
3-year CB (AA-) 2.430 2.402 +2.8
91-day CD 1.270 1.270 0.0
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
Moon says U.S., China, N. Korea agree in principle on end-of-war declaration
-
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 7,102 new COVID-19 cases; critical cases at record high of 857: KDCA
-
High school student to file constitutional petition against COVID-19 vaccine pass system
-
(LEAD) Booster shots for adults can be given 3 months after primary vaccination: PM
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's total population to fall for first time this year: agency
Most Saved
-
Moon says U.S., China, N. Korea agree in principle on end-of-war declaration
-
Vaccine pass system malfunctions for 2nd day despite addition of emergency servers
-
Nearly 70 pct of public say 'living with COVID-19' scheme raised health risk: poll
-
New COVID-19 cases surge to record high; gov't to restore tougher virus curbs
-
High-school student files constitutional petition against vaccine pass expansion
-
Brother of North Korea's founder Kim dies: state media
-
New COVID-19 cases surge to record high; gov't to restore tougher virus curbs
-
(LEAD) S. Korea mulls reducing private gathering size, restoring business curfews: PM
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases surge to record high; gov't to restore tougher virus curbs
-
(LEAD) Brother of North Korea's founder Kim dies: state media