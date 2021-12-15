Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.
Spy agency warns of increased hacking attempts ahead of presidential election
SEOUL -- South Korea's spy agency warned Wednesday of a possible rise in the number of hacking attempts to glean information on the country's diplomatic and security affairs ahead of the March presidential election.
In a document on cybersecurity, the National Intelligence Service said state-backed hackers could beef up attempts to steal information on Seoul's North Korea policy and other security issues as a new administration is set to be launched in the South in May next year.
(LEAD) 2.8 magnitude aftershock reported following Jeju earthquake
SEOUL -- A 2.8 magnitude aftershock struck near South Korea's southern island of Jeju on Wednesday following a 4.9 magnitude quake reported the previous day, officials said.
The aftershock occurred at 3:06 p.m. in waters about 40 kilometers off the island's southwestern city of Seogwipo, near the epicenter of Tuesday's quake, according to the interior ministry and the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).
The agency said no damage was expected from the aftershock.
Death penalty requested for stalker accused of killing 3 women
SEOUL -- Prosecutors on Wednesday demanded the death penalty for a stalker charged with killing his online game mate and two of her family members during his appellate court hearing in Seoul.
The demand was made at the Seoul High Court for Kim Tae-hyun who was sentenced to life imprisonment by a district court in October on five criminal charges, including murder, housebreaking and theft.
Korea Aerospace wins 180 bln-won T-50 parts supply deal
SEOUL -- Korea Aerospace Industries Co. (KAI) said Wednesday it has received a 180 billion-won (US$152 million) deal to supply parts and maintenance services to the T-50 trainer jets operated by the Korean military.
Under the deal signed with the Defense Acquisition Program Administration, the country's sole aircraft manufacturer will provide parts to the T-50 advanced trainer jets, the FA-50 light attack aircraft and the TA-50 lead-in fighter aircraft until July 2025, the company said in a statement.
British 3-star general named deputy chief of U.N. Command
SEOUL -- A British three-star Army general has been named the new deputy commander of the U.S.-led United Nations Command (UNC) headquartered in South Korea, its official said Wednesday.
Lt. Gen. Andrew Harrison will succeed Australian Vice Adm. Stuart C. Mayer who concluded his UNC mission Wednesday after nearly 2 1/2 years of service at the command headquartered in Pyeongtaek, some 70 kilometers south of Seoul.
(LEAD) Seoul index ends higher as tech stocks gain ahead of Fed meeting
SEOUL -- South Korea's main stock index ended higher Wednesday, aided by technology stocks, but investors remain cautious ahead of the Federal Reserve's rate decision later in the global day. The Korean won fell against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 1.44 points, or 0.05 percent, to close at 2,989.39 points, snapping a three-session losing streak.
(LEAD) Court orders cancellation of answer to disputed CSAT bioscience question
SEOUL -- A court on Wednesday ruled that a bioscience question in this year's college entrance exam had errors and ordered the state-run agency responsible for producing the test to cancel its designated answer.
The Seoul Administrative Court ruled in favor of 92 examinees disputing question No. 20 of the bioscience part 2 section of this year's College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) developed by the Korea Institute for Curriculum and Evaluation (KICE).
Seoul named world's best MICE city for 7th consecutive year
SEOUL -- Seoul has been selected as the Best MICE City for the seventh consecutive year by a prestigious international travel magazine, the metropolitan government said Wednesday.
MICE is an acronym that stands for meetings, incentive tours, conventions and exhibitions.
