(Yonhap Interview) World Series-winning coach ready to instill championship mentality in KBO club

"I'm all for the analytics that is going to help me win a baseball game and give me a little bit of an edge. I think it's great for baseball, and it's going to help you win games and championships, and become a better baseball player," he said. "But you can't be afraid to deviate from it sometimes, because this is a crazy game and things change on the fly from inning to inning or pitch to pitch, or game to game. You've got to really listen to your gut and your instincts sometimes, and not go by what the computer says all the time."