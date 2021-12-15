Thelma Therapeutics to raise 6.1 bln won via stock offering
All News 18:49 December 15, 2021
SEOUL, Dec. 15 (Yonhap) -- Thelma Therapeutics Co.on Wednesday announced that it will sell stocks to raise 6.1 billion won (US$5.1 million). The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to pay off its debts.
According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 3.58 million common shares at a price of 1,700 won per share. The stocks will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
Moon says U.S., China, N. Korea agree in principle on end-of-war declaration
-
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 7,102 new COVID-19 cases; critical cases at record high of 857: KDCA
-
High school student to file constitutional petition against COVID-19 vaccine pass system
-
(LEAD) Booster shots for adults can be given 3 months after primary vaccination: PM
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's total population to fall for first time this year: agency
Most Saved
-
Moon says U.S., China, N. Korea agree in principle on end-of-war declaration
-
Vaccine pass system malfunctions for 2nd day despite addition of emergency servers
-
Nearly 70 pct of public say 'living with COVID-19' scheme raised health risk: poll
-
New COVID-19 cases surge to record high; gov't to restore tougher virus curbs
-
High-school student files constitutional petition against vaccine pass expansion
-
Brother of North Korea's founder Kim dies: state media
-
New COVID-19 cases surge to record high; gov't to restore tougher virus curbs
-
(LEAD) S. Korea mulls reducing private gathering size, restoring business curfews: PM
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases surge to record high; gov't to restore tougher virus curbs
-
(LEAD) Brother of North Korea's founder Kim dies: state media