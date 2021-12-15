Senior U.S. diplomat arrives in Seoul to boost economic ties
SEOUL, Dec. 15 (Yonhap) -- A senior U.S. diplomat in charge of economic and trade policy arrived in South Korea on Wednesday for a three-day visit, during which he said he would discuss ways to enhance economic ties between the two allies.
Jose W. Fernandez, U.S. undersecretary of state for economic growth, energy and the environment, landed at Incheon International Airport from Tokyo in his first regional trip since taking office in August.
Fernandez told Yonhap News Agency that South Korea and the U.S. have good relations in economy and politics, and his trip aims to find ways to further deepen bilateral ties.
During the visit, he will meet with a number of government officials and industry figures, including those from companies investing in the U.S., he added.
According to Seoul officials, the undersecretary is scheduled to give a speech at a forum on bilateral economic cooperation Thursday morning and meet with officials from the finance and trade ministries later in the day.
On Friday, he is expected to meet with Second Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-moon for the sixth annual Senior Economic Dialogue, which is expected to delve into economic cooperation on a range of areas, including global supply chains, infrastructure, COVID-19 vaccines, climate change and energy.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Moon says U.S., China, N. Korea agree in principle on end-of-war declaration
-
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 7,102 new COVID-19 cases; critical cases at record high of 857: KDCA
-
High school student to file constitutional petition against COVID-19 vaccine pass system
-
(LEAD) Booster shots for adults can be given 3 months after primary vaccination: PM
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's total population to fall for first time this year: agency
-
Moon says U.S., China, N. Korea agree in principle on end-of-war declaration
-
Vaccine pass system malfunctions for 2nd day despite addition of emergency servers
-
Nearly 70 pct of public say 'living with COVID-19' scheme raised health risk: poll
-
New COVID-19 cases surge to record high; gov't to restore tougher virus curbs
-
High-school student files constitutional petition against vaccine pass expansion
-
Brother of North Korea's founder Kim dies: state media
-
New COVID-19 cases surge to record high; gov't to restore tougher virus curbs
-
(LEAD) S. Korea mulls reducing private gathering size, restoring business curfews: PM
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases surge to record high; gov't to restore tougher virus curbs
-
(LEAD) Brother of North Korea's founder Kim dies: state media